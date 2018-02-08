India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli shines to lead India to a big win in South Africa
India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli shines to lead India to a big win in South Africa
Published on February 8, 2018 12:44 am
1 / 7
Virat Kohli and India's spinners hammered South Africa again on Wednesday in the latest episode of a one-sided ODI series, winning the third game by 124 runs to go 3-0 up with three to play. (Source: Reuters)
2 / 7
Skipper Kohli was colossal to make 160 not out from 159 balls _ his second century of the series _ and lead India to 303-6 after South Africa put the tourists in to bat. (Source: Reuters)
3 / 7
South Africa couldn't deal with India spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who took eight wickets between them at Newlands as the home team was bundled out for 179 in 40 overs. (Source: AP)
4 / 7
Shikhar Dhawan's 76 in a 140-run partnership for the second wicket was also a significant part of the Indian effort.
(Source: Reuters)
5 / 7
South Africa had pulled it back at Newlands after Dhawan was out to a diving catch by stand-in skipper Aiden Markram off spinner JP Duminy (2-60) to break India's best partnership.
(Source: Reuters)
6 / 7
South Africa took five wickets for 96 runs to slow what was an Indian onslaught when Kohli and Dhawan were together. (Source: Reuters)
7 / 7
Kohli combined with Bhuvneshwar Kumar for an unbeaten 67-run partnership off 44 balls.
(Source: AP)