AB de Villiers (50 not out) has taken the attack to the Indian bowlers after South Africa had sunk to three for two in their second innings on a wicket that is more Pune than Pretoria, with variable bounce and taking massive turn for the spinners. De Villiers will resume on day four with opener Dean Elgar (36 not out), who has battled for rhythm but hung around in an unbeaten third wicket partnership of 87. (Source: BCCI)