The first day of the second Test between India and South Africa has ended with the balance still tipping towards the hosts but not by a big angle. South Africa did not lose a single wicket in the first session of the day and just three in the second session. All this while, they kept the scoreboard ticking and it looked like India have a task at hand if they have to dismiss the Proteas. But then three quick wickets in the final hour of the day helped India play catch-up. The wicket that triggered this mini-collapse was that of Hashim Amla who fell to a brilliant piece of fielding from Hardik Pandya. This was followed by Quinto De Kock being dismissed off the very first bal he faced. The final wicket of the day was that of Vernon Philander who was dismissed after a mix up that ended with two South Africans being on the same side of the pitch. The hosts are 269/6 at the end of Day 1. (Source: BCCI)