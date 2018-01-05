India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1: Bowlers’ day out as 13 wickets fall on opening day
No Comments.
Best of Express
- Govt lowers forecast: GDP growth seen at four-year-low at 6.5%
- Hours after US aid suspension, Pak says they're engaged with Trump administration on security cooperation
- Fodder scam case: Calls made to CBI judge not from partymen, clarifies RJD
- CitiesNo significant respiratory difference before, after Diwali: Pollution board
- RBI's new Rs 10 notes will be chocolate brown in colour: Here's what's changed
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 11: Fans pull Hina's hair during live voting activity, Vikas comes to her rescue
- Entertainment2017's best Telugu films: Arjun Reddy, Baahubali 2 and Hello in the list
- Entertainment2017: An unforgettable year for Malayalam female actors
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 11: Will Luv Tyagi lose his place in the finale to celebrities Vikas, Shilpa and Hina?
- SportsIndia vs South Africa: Advantage hosts on 13-wicket day
- SportsAnushka cheers for Virat Kohli from the stands
- SportsKhawaja, Smith frustrate England in Sydney
- Reliance Jio's latest 'Happy New Year 2018' offer: Rs 149 plan now has 1GB per day
- TechnologyMeltdown, Spectre flaw affects every single processor: All your questions answered
- TechnologyIntel is 'rapidly issuing updates' to all processors affected by Meltdown flaw
- LifestyleRenowned Pakistani chef Zubaida Tariq passes away at 72