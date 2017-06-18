India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2017 final: Pakistan off to steady start at The Oval

Latest News
Updated on June 18, 2017 3:42 pm
    After winning th etoss and putting Pakistan to bat, Indian bowlers had dominated the Pakistan openers right from the very first ball. After bowling the first ball wide, Bumrah got Fakhar Zaman caught behind. However, umpire called Fakhar back as Bumrah has over stepped, giving the left-handed another chance to make a difference in the final.

    Pakistan is off to a steady start after Jasprit Bumrah bowled a front foot no-ball to Fakhar Zaman. Six overs gone, Pakistan have scored 40 runs.

    With 317 runs, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan leads the top run-scorers list. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli follow him at second and fifth spot.

    Indian fans are confident that India will once against trounce Pakistan. India lead Pakistan 13-2 in ICC tournaments.

    Atmosphere is all set for one of the fieriest cricketing rivalries as the defending champions India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval. India step in as favourites while Pakistan will once again look to defie all the odds.

    Indian fans have turned out in great numbers, supporting for the Men in Blue in their epic match against Pakistan at The Oval. (Source: Reuters)

    Indian fans from Allahabad lighted candles and prayed for India's victory over Pakistan. It seems as if the pressure is not only on the players but on the fans too. (Source: PTI)

    With their seamers doing in their lethal form and the way

    Playing for their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title, Sarfraz Ahmed-led side has a big challenge ahead of them. Although they have a chance of starting a legacy. Pakistan fans will be hoping that their young team upset India to clinch their first limited overs title affter 25 years.

    Virat Kohli won the toss and put Pakistan to bat first. India's strength has been chasing and they will look to bank on their strength in the final of the Champions Trophy 2017.

    Mohammad Amir comes in replacing Rumman Raees. Raees was exceptional in his debut game against England.

    Mohammad Amir said Virat Kohli's wicket will be an advantage for Pakistan. Kohli along with the Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan has been phenomenal with the bat. India's top order features in the highest run-scorers list.

