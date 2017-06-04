Latest News
India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India sweat it out in the nets ahead of clash against Pakistan; see pics

Updated on June 4, 2017 12:45 pm
    Captain Virat Kohli along with his team take refreshments after a rigorous session at the nets. (Source: Instagram)

    Yuvraj Singh warms up before the batting session during training. (Source: Instagram)

    Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik and fielding coach R Sridhar fine tune some nuances of wicketkeeping. (Source: Twitter)

    Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during training. (Source: Instagram)

