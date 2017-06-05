India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy: Fans enjoy India-Pakistan cricket carnival

India thrashed rival Pakistan by 124 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method to go top of Group B in the Champions Trophy. India's top four batsmen smashed fifties each while a cameo by Hardik Pandya in the last over boosted India's total to 319 after 48 overs. After rain playing a spoilsport, Pakistan's target was revised to 289 from 41 overs. In reply, Azhar Ali's fifty and a 33 run knock by Mohammad Hafeez were the only standout from Pakistan's chase as they were bundled out for 164. India open their ICC Champions Trophy account with a massive win. (Express photo by Swapnil Mathur)

The Virat Kohli-led side will face Sri Lanka in their next group game. (Express photo by Swapnil Mathur)

India and Pakistan are now leveled 2-2 in head-to-head in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy. (Express photo by Swapnil Mathur)

India were off to a solid start with a 136 run partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. Post Dhawan's wicket, Rohit forged a partnership between Kohli before he was dismissed for 91. Skipper Kohli later built India's innings with Yuvraj Singh, as the duo went on to score fifties each.(Express photo by Swapnil Mathur)

Indian fans were delighted with the way Virat Kohli & Co. came back stronger in Pakistan's chase.. Indian seamers did a brilliant job with the ball, where Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as he took 3 wickets in his eight overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya claimed two wickets each. (Express photo by Swapnil Mathur)

In reply, Pakistan made a mess of their chase as they could not hold on to their resistance and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.(Express photo by Swapnil Mathur)

Yuvraj Singh was named as the 'man of the match' for his brilliant knock. Yuvraj had miss the two warm-up matches due to viral fever. (Express photo by Swapnil Mathur)