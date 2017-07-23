India vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup Final: India lose Smriti Mandhana early in 229-run chase against England in Lord’s

Anya Shrubsole striked early as India lose Smriti Mandhana in the second over. Chasing a total of 228, India need to put up a great show with the bat to win their maiden World Cup.

Riding on Jhulan Goswami's destructive performance, Indian women's team managed to restrict England to 228/7 in the final of the Women's World Cup at the Lord's. Mithali Raj & Co. need 229 runs to win their maiden World Cup and script history. Goswami, who recently became the leading wicket-taker in the history of ODI cricket, was destructive with her bowling. She finished her 10 overs spell for 3/23. She dismissed Sarah Taylor, N Sciver and Wilson and also caught a catch in deep to end Beaumont's innings.

Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami are the only players who were also the part of Indian squad which lost to Australia in 2005 World Cup. (Source: AP)

Sciver, who has been brilliant with both bat and ball, put up a great show as she scored a half-century in the final against India. Right after bringing her eight ODI fifty, she became Jhulan Goswami's third victim. Her innings of 68 balls consisted of five fours. However, her innings didn't have any maximum. (Source: AP)

Sarah Taylor, who has had a good show with the bat in the tournament, played an anchoring role with Natalie Sciver. Before losing her wicket to Jhulan Goswami, Taylor added 45 runs from 62 balls. Taylor and Sciver added 83 runs for the third wicket. (Source: AP)

Poonam Yadav has been impressive with the ball as she dismissed Tammy Beaumont and England skipper Heather Knight. Poonam got Knight cheaply as the England captain was given leg-before. (Source: AP)

Rajeshwari Gayakwad provided the much awaited breakthrough when she knocked off Lauren Winfield's leg stump. (Source: AP)

England was off to a steady start before Lauren Winfield was bowled by Rajeshwari Gayakwad. In her innings of 35 balls, Winfield smashed four boundaries. She forged a 47-run partnership with Tammy Beaumont. (Source: AP)