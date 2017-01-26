India vs England: England start T20I series with seven wicket win at Green Park

England continued from where they left in Kolkata as they beat India by seven wickets in the T20I series opener at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Thursday. After winning the toss, Eoin Morgan asked Virat Kohli & Co to bat first. With their disciplined bowling, the English bowlers restricted hosts to 147 for the loss of seven wickets. And later, captain Morgan (50 from 38 balls) and Joe Root helped the tourists to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. (Source: Reuters)

England skipper Eoin Morgan scored his eighth T20I half-century as he along with Joe Root forged a 83-run partnership to cruise England to a seven wicket win. (Source: Reuters)

Chasing 147 England openers Jason Roy (19) and Sam Billings (22) got off to a flying start as they slammed 36 runs in the first three overs of the innings. After Roy's wicket, Billings departed to bring India back into he match. Billings tried to play the ball across the line, but ended up yorking himself as the ball drifted back into his toes and then to the stumps. (Source: Reuters)

Yuzvendra Chahal and Parvez Rasool into the side as spinner R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were rested, didn't disappoint the selectors as they helped the hosts back into the game after the pacers failed to provide wickets or stop England batsmen scoring runs. Chahal playing his fourth T20 match scalped two wickets while Rasool chipped in with one wicket. (Source: Reuters)

India skipper Virat Kohli opened up the innings with KL Rahul. India's misfortune continued as both the openers got a start but couldn't get going as Rahul found himself walking back in the fifth over by Chris Jordan. Kohli on the other side kept going as he reached 29 from 25 balls which had four fours before the right-handed batsman was caught by Eoin Morgan at mid-wicket off Moeen Ali. (Source: Reuters)

Incoming batsman Suresh Raina, who was making his comeback after a long Hiatus failed to step up to the occasion as he was bowled by Ben Stokes. Raina's dismissal came right after Yuvraj Singh's wicket. Yuvraj, who scored a century against England in Cuttack, was caught by Adil Rashid off Liam Plunkett. (Source: AP)

MS Dhoni playing his 1st T20 international after stepping down as Indian captain, stayed in the middle till the end of India's innings hoping to help the hosts put up a defendable total. The former skipper scored 36 from 27 balls which included three fours. (Source: Reuters)

For England, Moeen Ali scalped two wickets while Tymal Mills, Jordan Plunkett and Strokes chipped in with one wicket each. Moeen Ali was awarded with the 'Man of the Match' award. (Source: Reuters)