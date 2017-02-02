Yuzvender Chahal’s breaks record, England surrender series

India beat England by 75 runs in the final T20 international and that gave India a 2-1 series win. India beat England 4-0 in the Test series, 2-1 in the ODI series and 2-1 in T20 series. Yuzvedner Chahal (R) was the hero of India's win in Bangalore as he took six wickets for 25 runs and guide India to big win. He was named the man-of-the-match and man-of-the-series for his 8 wickets in the series. Virat Kohli (L) holds the winners' trophy, his first series win in the shortest format after being named full-time captain. (Source: PTI)

The winning Indian team in Bangalore. This was India's first T20 series win over England in a bilateral series. India posted 202 for the loss of six wickets after being asked to bat first by England. In reply, the visitors were going strong and were nicely placed a 119 for 2 after 13 overs before the epic collapsed happened and they lost eight wickets for eight runs in the space of 19 balls. (Source: AP)

India did not start well while batting first. They lost the important wicket of Virat Kohli in the third over. Kohli tried tapping the ball for a single but could not hit it. He set off for a single with the ball lying on the pitch. KL Rahul, his opening partner, did raise his hand in negative but Kohli was not looking at him. Chris Jordan had by then ran to pick the ball and by the time Kohli realised that, Jordan had reached the ball. He flicked it ball on the stumps and Kohli was not even in the frame. (Source: Reuters)

India were then steadied by Suresh Raina and KL Rahul. The latter was dismissed by Ben Stokes but Raina continued attacking England bowlers and brought up his 4th T20I fifty. He was later dismissed for 63. (Source: Reuters)

MS Dhoni was promoted to number four and he began in an attacking manner. Yuvraj Singh also took the attacking mode and scored some quick runs. In a Chris Jordan over, he hit 25 runs off the final five balls that included three sixes and a four. That, according to Virat Kohli, was the turning point of the match. (Source: PTI)

MS Dhoni was just outstanding for India. He blasted 56 runs - his first T20I fifty in 66 innings. That is not surprising because he batted at number six before this. His innings helped India reach 202 for 6. (Source: PTI)

England began their chase in a good fashion as Sam Billings and Jason Roy attacked from the second over. Billings was dismissed in that over but Roy continued with Joe Root. They never let the required run-rate zoom. (Source: AP)

Amit Mishra then spelled some magic. He picked up the wicket of Jason Roy. He finished with only one wicket but gave only 23 runs from his four overs that really hit England. (Source: Reuters)