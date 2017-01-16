India win as Virat Kohli stars in his own debut as captain with Kedar Jadhav

India beat England by 3 wickets with five balls remaining to take a 1-0 lead in the three match ODI series. This was the first match in which Virat Kohli led an Indian ODI side as full time captain. As was expected, Kohli led by example by notching up 122 runs in 105 balls. His was part of a 200-run-partnership with Kedar Jadhav for the fifthe wicket. Jadhav was the man of the match for his 120 in just 76 balls. (Source: PTI)

India had won the toss and decided to field first. They got the breakthrough in the form of Alex Hales in the sixth over. Hales was run out from a fantastic direct hit by Jasprit Bumrah. The opener had managed to put just 9 runs on the board and England lost their first wicket before they crossed the 40-run-mark.

Jason Roy was the second man to go. He and Joe Root, though, had managed to put 79 runs for the second wicket. Roy himself made 73 runs in 61 balls, hitting 12 boundaries. He was stumped by MS Dhoni off Ravindra Jadeja's ball. (Source: REUTERS)

Joe Root continued in the same vein as he did in the Test series scoring a half century and making partnerships with Jason Roy and then Jos Buttler. He scored 78 runs off 95 balls. (Source: PTI)

Buttler was dismissed by Hardik Pandya and in came Ben Stokes. Joe Root was dismissed soon after and Stokes was joined in the middle by Moeen Ali. Stokes went on to pulverize India in the death overs. He made 62 runs off 40 balls smashing 5 maximums and 2 fours. England made 105 runs off the last 8 overs, setting India a target of 351 to chase.

Shikhar Dhawan and KL rahul were the openers for India. But Dhawan lasted just 10 balls and departed with one run on the board. India hence lost their first wicket with just 13 runs on the ball withion four overs. (Source: PTI)

India went on to lose Kl Rahul in the next two overs but Yuvraj Singh managed to keep the scoreboard ticking for some time as Virat kohli who came in at third settled in. Yuvraj was soon dismissed by Ben Stokes. His wicket was followed by that of MS Dhoni who was sent back by Jake ball. (Source: AP)

India were tottering at 63/4 when Virat Kohli was joined in the middle by Kedar Kadhav. The unlikely duo were the ones who turned the tide for India. Kohli was the man who started firing and Jadhav joinjed the party. From being in a position of strength, England soon found themselves cowering under the onslaught launched by the two batsmen. (Source: Reuters)

Virat Kohli's innings proved to be characteristic of his new position of India's captain in all formats. He made 122 runs in 105 balls smashing eight fours and five sixes. It was his 27th ODI century and his 17th in the second innings, thus equalling the record held by Sachin tendulkar. As India went on to win the match, this was the 15th time that Kohli scored a century in a successful run chase, which took him past the Little Master's record of 14. (Source: Reuters)

Kedar Jadhav also completed his second ton. His total at the end of his stay at the crease was a blistering 120 off just 76 deliveries, which earned him the man of the match award ahead of his skipper. (Source: Reuters)

Virat Kohli was dismissed at 122. The shot he played was a rare blemish on an otherwise near perfect innings. Stokes was the man who got the all important wicket. It was a slower but short ball towards off and Kohli tried to pull it. It ended up taking an outside edge and David Willey held on to it gleefully. (Source: Reuters)

Kedar Jadhav was struggling with cramps when he was in his nineties. It only got aggravated to the point that he couldn't run anymore. He tried compensating that by dealing in boundaries and sixes. It worked and he took India closer to the total before being dismissed, once again by Ben Stokes. (Source: PTI)