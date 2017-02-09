India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay ensure command after opening day

Virat Kohli scored his 16th Test century as India reached 356/3 at stumps on Day 1 of the one-off cricket Test against Bangladesh. Kohli was unbeaten on 111 runs, while Ajinkya Rahane was not out 45 after India won the toss. (Source: BCCI)

Murali Vijay shared a 178-run second-wicket partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara after Bangladesh snared KL Rahul's wicket in the first over of their first Test on Indian soil. (Source: PTI)

Murali Vijay got to his ninth Test century on Day 1 of India’s standalone Test match against Bangladesh at Hyderabad. Vijay got to three figures in 149 balls. His innings was largely part of a 178-run-stand for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara and a 54 run stand with skipper Virat Kohli. (Source: PTI)

Virat Kohli came to the crease at the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara and looked set for another big innings as he got off the mark by hitting Mehedi Hassan Miraz for a four on his very first ball. The right-handed batsman settled in no time, as he brought up his 16th Test hundred in just 130 balls where he smashed 12 boundaries. Kohli looks on course to equal former India skipper Sourav Ganguly's record of 16 Test centuries. (Source: PTI)

Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten on 45 runs as he along with skipper Virat Kohli added 122 runs for the fourth wiclet. The right-handed batsman was comfortable at the crease as the Bangladesh attack posed little threat on a first-day pitch. (Source: PTI)

Cheteshwar Pujara faced 177 balls for his 83, including nine boundaries. In doing so, he broke Chandu Borde's long-standing record of most first-class runs (1,604) in an Indian season. (Source: PTI)