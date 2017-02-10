Virat Kohli double century leaves Bangladesh high and dry at Hyderabad

On Day 2, Virat Kohli only continued from where he left off on Day 1. In the process, he got to his fourth Test double century. This si the firs time ever that a batsman has scored four doubles in four successive series and he is now ahead of Rahul Dravid and Australian great Sir Don Bradman. Kohi started his streak against West Indies and then has gone on to go past the 200 mark against New Zealand, England and now Bangladesh. Kohli has already scored more than 1000 runs in Test matches this home season and it seems, he is not going to be stopped any time soon. (Source: PTI)

Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli's fourth wicket partnership was 122 runs. It swelled to 222 runs as Rahane played the perfect second fiddle to the run feast unleashed by his skipper. He wasn't far behind too and started freeing his arms after going past his half century. (Source: AP)

India had 234 runs on the board when Ajinkya Rahane came in. That number had risen to 456 by the time he walked back. He was dismissed on 82, after notching up his ninth Test half century and missed his eight century by 18 runs. Mehdi Hasan Miraz was the man who took the wicket and the subdued celebrations from Bangladesh showed the damage that India had already done to them. (Source: AP)

But Kohli continued on his own merry way and almost nonchalantly, went past the 200-run-mark. Throughout the innings, it never looked like the Bangladeshi bowlers stood a chance against the in-form India skipper except when they finally dismissed him. Taijul Islam was the man who sent him back for an LBW. He tried to late cut a quick full delivery and hit his pads and was thus punished for a rare mistake in what was otherwise a flawless innings. Kohli did not bother reviewing but replays later showed that the impact was outside off and he may have had a case had he asked the third umpire to take a look. (Source: AP)

But that didn't signal the end of struggles for Bangladesh. Wriddihiman Saha, making his return after a short spell out due to injury, carried on to get a century for himself. S This is the wicketkeeper's second Test hundred. (Source: AP)

Saha first shared a 74-run partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin. The latter then fell to Mehedi Hasan. Ravindra Jadeja then joined Saha in the middle and unleashed his own idea of Test batting. 78 balls, four fours and two sixes later, Jadeja had got to sixty and his partnership with Saha was at 118. India declared at 697/6. (Source: AP)