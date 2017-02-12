India vs Bangladesh Test: Visitors extend battle to Day 5

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 13th Test half-century as he helped India post a total of 459 against Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. In reply, the tourists were reduced to 103 for the loss of three wickets at stumps on Day 4. (Source: PTI)

Bangladesh got off to a bad start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar breached the defence of Mehedi Hasan with the fourth ball of the morning without a run being added to their overnight total. (Source: PTI)

Mushfiqur Rahim scored his sixth Test hundred as the visiting captain helped his side reach 388 before the hosts bundled them out. Rahim’s dismissal was Ravichandran Ashwin’s 250th Test wicket, and by doing so he became the fastest bowler to achieve the feat in just 45 matches. Rahim’s 262-ball knock included 16 fours and two sixes. (SOurce: PTI)

Indian openers Murali Vijay (7) and KL Rahul (10) were dismissed in quick succession by Taskin Ahmed (2/43). (Source: PTI)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has been an exceptional form and has scored 1206 runs in nine matches in the home season, scored 38 runs before he was caught by Mahmudullah off Shakib Al Hasan. He is the only batsman to score four double hundreds in four successive series. (Source: PTI)

Shakib Al Hasan, who scored 82 in the first innings, helped Bangladesh fightback as he managed to take twi Indian wickets. First he managed to get rid of the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, later he broke through Ajinkya Rahane's defence to reduce the hosts to 128/4. Shakib and Taskin Ahmed shared the four Indian wickets to fall. (Source: PTI)

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 13th Test fifty as he helped India set Bangladesh a target of 459 runs in the one-off Test match in Hyderabad. His innings of 54 included six fours and a six. He brought up his second half-century of the match by hitting Shakib Al Hasan for four to wide outside off. (Source: AP)

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been crucial in the middle order. The left-handed batsman has scored 429 runs and has claimed 43 wickets in nine matches. In India's second innings, Jadeja helped the hosts reach 159/4 and shared a 31-run stand for the fifth-wicket while he claimed two wickets in Bangladesh's first innings. (Source: PTI)

Opener Soumya Sarkar along with Mominul Haque helped Bangladesh rebuild their chase after Tamim Iqbal's early dismissal. Sarkar scored 42 from 66 balls with seven boundaries before he was caught by Ajinkya Rahane off Ravindra Jadeja. (Source: PTI)