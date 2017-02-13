Menu
India vs Bangladesh Test 2017: R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja wrap visitors in spin web

Published on February 13, 2017 3:59 pm
    India's spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin picked up four wickets apiece as India bundled out Bangladesh for 250 in their second innings to clinch the one-off Test by 208 runs t the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Following the win, Virat Kohli's side has now captured four consecutive Test series. (Source: AP)

    Virat Kohli has had a successful home season. With 242 runs against Bangladesh, the Indian skipper was named as the Man of the match. His double in the one-off Test was his fourth double ton in the fourth successive series and by doing so he became the only man to reach to the feat. (Source: AP)

    Team India, who host Australia for a four-match Test series starting from February 23, continued their unbeaten run by winning the one-off Test against Bangladesh by 208 runs. Under Virat Kohli's captaincy, team India is on a 19-match unbeaten streak. (Source: AP)

    Mahmudullah waged a lone battle as he brought up his 13th Test half-century, while rest of the batsmen failed against the pressure exerted by Indian spin attack. His 64-run knock included seven fours. He along with captain Mushfiqur Rahim negotiated the pressure exerted by India for a while as the duo shared a 56 run stand for the fifth-wicket. It was his third Test fifty against India. (Source: AP)

    Shakib Al Hasan could add only two runs to his overnight score of 21 before he handed an easy catch to Cheteshwar Pujara at short leg off Ravindra Jadeja. Shakib's dismissal helped India exert pressure on the tourists. (Source: AP)

    R Ashwin, who had to wait for 18 overs to bowl his first over of the final day, ended the 56-run partnership as an attacking Mushfiqur Rahim stepped down the pitch but couldn't clear Ravindra Jadeja, who took a running catch at mid-off. Ashwin completed the rout by dismissing 11th batsman Taskin Ahmed (1) with a leg before decision following a review by the Indians. The right-arm offspinner became the fastest bowler to claim 250 Test wickets in just 45 matches. (Source: AP)

    Bangladesh lost their last five wickets post lunch, struggling against Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and pacer Ishant Sharma, who bagged two wickets. Ishant first got rid of the half-centurian Mahmudullah and later the right-arm pacer got Sabbir Rahman leg-before and reduced the tourists to 225/7. (Source: AP)

    Ravindra Jadeja claimed four wickets n Bangladesh's second innings as he took his tally to 61 Test wickets in on-going home season. He has had a successful season with the bats as well, as the left-handed batsman scored 93 runs against Bangladesh in two innings. (Source: AP)

