India vs Bangladesh, Day 3: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehedi Hasan Miraz lead Bangladesh fightback

Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakid Al Hasan and Mehedi Hasan scored fifties to take their team to 322 for six at stumps on Day 3 of the one-off Test in Hyderabad. However, the tourists still trail India by 365 runs. (Source: AP)

Shakib Al Hasan missed his fifth Test hundred and his maiden ton against India as he mis-hit R Ashwin to mid-off where Umesh Yadav took it comfortably. (Source: AP)

Mushfiqur Rahim led Bangladesh's fightback with a resolute undefeated 81. Rahim will be eyeing for his maiden Test century against India. Rahim got to his Test career's 3000 runs in the final over of the day. Shakib and Mushfiqur added 107 for the fifth-wicket before the latter combined with the Mehedi for an unbroken seventh-wicket partnership of 87. (Source: PTI)

Mehedi became the youngest Bangladesh batsman to score a fifty against India as he reached his maiden half-century in just 103 balls. (Source: AP)

R Ashwin is one wicket away to become the fastest bwoeler to take 250 Test wickets. (Source: AP)

Umesh Yadav, who dismissed Soumya Sarkar on Friday, found enough reverse swing to trouble Bangladesh's batsmen before he pinned down Mominul in front of the stumps to dismiss him leg before for 12. (Source: PTI)

Ishant, who replaced Umesh, beat Mahmudullah's bat with an angled delivery and the batsman's attempt to overturn the decision on review also proved futile.

Ravindra Jadeja claimed his 112th Test wicket as he dismissed Sabbir Rahman for 16, the batsman falling leg before while attempting a sweep shot. (Source: AP)