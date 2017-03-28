India vs Australia: World No.1 Test team ends home season on a high

India beat Australia by eight wickets in the fourth and final test to seal a 2-1 series victory. Needing just 106 runs to win with all 10 wickets intact at the start of the fourth day, the hosts eased past their target as opener KL Rahul remained 51 not out, while stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane was unbeaten on 38. 2-1 series win against Australia is India's seventh consecutive series win. Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin were the pick of the bowlers throughout the season as the duo took 153-wickets in the just concluded home season.

KL Rahul, scored 393 runs in the four-match Test series, was unbeaten in India's second innings in the fourth Test as he scored his sixth half-century against Australia. The right-handed batsman guided India to a eight wicket win at Dharamsala. (Source: PTI)

Ravindra Jadeja, who has impressed everyone with his all-round performance, was named man of the match and 'man of the series. The left-handed batsman surpassed former Indian captain Kapil and Mitchell Johnson as he has scored 556 runs and taken 68 wickets in a season. (Source: AP)

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his rich vein of form as he scored the highest runs (1378) in a single season. Pujara, hit four hundreds and eight half-centuries in 2016-17 season. He showed consistency against Australia as he scored 405 runs with a hundred two fifties in four matches. (Source: PTI)

Ajinkya Rahane led India in the absence of Virat Kohli and became India's ninth captain to win first Test as a captain. Rahane was lauded for his catch at first slip to dismiss Peter Handscomb in Australia's second innings. (Source: AP)

Australia showed resistance against the Indian bowling line-up throughout the series but failed to fight back during the fourth Test at Dharamsala. (Source: Reuters)

Kuldeep Yadav earned his first Test call and the Chinaman spinner showed that he is ready for international level as he took four wickets in his Test debut. (Source: PTI)

Steve Smith was the highest scorer for Australia as he scored 499-runs in the four match Test series. The visiting skipper hit three hundreds as Australia showed battle against Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin. (Source: PTI)

R Ashwin, who won the ICC Cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the year award, is the highest wicket taker of the season as he finished the 2016-17 season with 82 wickets. (Source: Reuters)

Indian seamer Umesh Yadav was at his best during the series against AUstralia. He took 17-wickets in the four-match series. (Source: PTI)