India vs Australia: Steve Smith stands tall, Ravindra Jadeja sweeps the rest

Day 2 was one in which India stopped all Australian batsmen except for their skipper Steve Smith. His Indian counterpart Virat Kohli decided to sit out from the day's proceedings, still recovering from a shoulder injury he had sustained on Day 1. Ravindra Jadeja was once again the man with the wickets for India. He bowled nearly fifty overs in this innings and took five wickets. (Source: Reuters)

Glenn Maxwell started the day on 82 with Steve Smith. He stayed just as steady as he was on Day 1 and got to his maiden Test 100 by cutting it fiercely between slips off Umesh Yadav. Maxwell is playing his first Test match in more than three years and has made the most of the opportunity he has got. His partnership with Steve Smith was 191 when Maxwell was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. (Source: PTI)

Ravindra Jadeja went on to take three more wickets on the day to take his eigth five wicket haul. This is his eighth five wicket haul. Jadeja bowled some absolute beauties which included an unplayable delivery to Pat Cummins which pitched on the leg-stump for the right-hander, and spun across him, beating his bat, and crashed into the off-stump. (Source: Reuters)

Jadeja could claim a sixth wicket as Josh Hazlewood was dismissed much due to his brilliance. Rahul was a bit slow to throw it to Jadeja from short fine leg but the latter collected the throw and threw it blindly to the stumps immediatly. He may have taken a leaf out of MS Dhoni's style to effect that one. Hazlewood's dismissal marked the end of the Australian sojourn at the crease. (Source: PTI)

KL Rahul and Murali Vijay came out to open the innings for India. For a change, India's opening pair gave them a solid start and the two stitched 91-run opening stand. KL Rahul got to yet another half century before being caught behind off Josh Hazlewood. (Source: Reuters)