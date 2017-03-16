India vs Australia: Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell give visitors ascendancy on Day 1; Virat Kohli hurts shoulder

Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell power Australia to 299 at Stumps on Day 1 of the third Test in Ranchi. Ranchi made its Test debut, as it became India's 26th Test venure for India. After winning the toss, Steve Smith opted to bat first. David Warner and Matt Renshaw provided a strong start before spinner Ravindra Jadeja got a better of Warner. It was walk in park for the Indian bowlers as they reduced the visitors to 140/4 before Smith and Maxwell steadied Australian innings. While, the hosts were dealt a injury scare when Virat Kohli walked off the field after injuring his right shoulder in the post-lunch session.

Steve Smith continued his rich vein of form against India as he scored his 19th Test hundred, sixth against India and 11th as a captain. (Source: AP)

Glenn Maxwell, making his comeback after three years, scored his maiden half-century. Maxwell remained unbeaten for 80 at stumps as he along with Steve Smith added 159 runs to put Australia in control on Day 1. (Source: AP)

It was momment of laughter for everyone on the field as Wriddhiman Saha attempted to try to get Steve Smith out as both the players tumbled down together before Saha catching the ball between Smith's legs. (Source: PTI)

Umesh Yadav provided a fantastic exhibition of reverse swing bowling as he claimed two wickets. (Source: PTI)

India were dealt a serious injury scare when captain Virat Kohli walked off the field after injuring his right shoulder while fielding in the post-lunch session. (Source: PTI)

David Warner's form in the sub-continent is a source of worry for Steve Smith and Australia. He once again found it difficult against spin as he was caught and bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Warner has not been able to explode with the bat and could manage scores of only 38, 10, 33 and 17. (Source: AP)