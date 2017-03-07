India vs Australia: R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara fashion 75-run win for the hosts

R Ashwin led with a six-wicket haul as India defeated Australia by 75 runs and level the four-match Test series by 1-1. With an all-round performance in each of the innings, Virat Kohli-led side made sure that they avoid another humiliating defeat and keep their chances of winning the last Test series of the season. Chasing a target of 188 runs, Australia were all out for 112 in their second innings shortly after tea on the penultimate day. The two captain were involved in a heated exchange as the Australian skipper sought help from the dressing room after being given leg-before off Umesh Yadav. (Source: PTI)

With a win over Australia at Bangalore, Virat Kohli is enjoying winning percentage of 64.00 - his tally being 16 wins, three defeats and six drawn games out of 25 Tests. (Source: PTI)

The Indians bowled superbly on a pitch which had developed quite a few cracks, making it difficult for batting. R Ashwin did the most damage with figures of 6 for 41. By doing so, Ashwin became the fourth Indian bowler to complete 200 wickets in Tests at home. He has joined Anil Kumble (350), Harbhajan Singh (265) and Kapil Dev (219). (Source: PTI)

India have recorded their second successive win over Australia at Bangalore. In the last Test played at this venue, India had defeated Australia by 7 wickets in October 2010. (Source: Reuters)

Ravindra Jadeja too played his part with a six-wicket haul in the first innings.

Indian seamers, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma, were exceptional in the second Test match in Bangalore. With R Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja bowling from the other end, pacers made sure that they were able to mount pressure on the Australian batsmen. Umesh and Ishant shared five wickets between them in both the innings. However, Umesh's wicket of Steve Smith was the most crucial wicket as it changed the game into India's favour. (Source: PTI)