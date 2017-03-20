India vs Australia: Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh block out India’s chances at Ranchi

Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh emulated what Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha did on Day 4 to block out any chances that India had to win the third Test. Shaun Marsh came in when the wicket of Matt Renshaw fell while Handscomb came in after the dismissal of Steve Smith. This was when Australia were 63/4, still trailing India by a good margin. India had a genuine chance to win the match at that point. What followed for the next 373 balls was a brutal, dogged show of resistance from the two. Virat Kohli threw everything he had at them but they just didn't budge until the Marsh fell to Ravindra Jadeja. (Source: AP)

Ishant Sharma was the man who got India the breakthrough on Day 5 with the wicket of Matt Renshaw. The opener seemed to be pretty annoyed with himself as he walked back into the pavilion and the Indians were pumped. Little did they know that the man who would walk after Renshaw would be one hand that held the bucket as it spilt water over India's dreams. (Source: AP)

Australian captain Steve Smith could not emulate his exploits in the first innings as he became Ravindra Jadeja's first victim of the day. It was the first ball of the very next over and it looked like India may have just taken a big step towards victory. (Source: Reuters)

But as Smith walked away, in came Peter Handscomb. One of these two wickets really was the last piece in jigsaw India needed to guarantee themselves a series lead as the only recognised batsmen after this were Matthew Wade and Glenn Maxwell. But for the rest of the day, India got nothing but a lot of sweat on their brows. (Source: Reuters)

By the time Shaun Marsh was dismissed, the result was almost written in stone. Australia had got a lead of more than 30 runs by then and there was just about eight overs left in the day. It would have taken an Australian collapse and some suicidal batting from India to take a series lead. Marsh walked off, having become the fourth man to fall to Ravindra Jadeja this innings after facing 197 balls and grinding out 53 runs. (Source: PTI)