India vs Australia: Nathan Lyon keeps Australia’s fight going

KL Rahul continued his rich vein of form as he scored his sixth Test half-century and fifth against Australia. Rahul shared a 87-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara. (Source: PTI)

After an argument with opener Murali Vijay, the seamer came back strong and was awarded by Vijay's wicket. (Source: PTI)

Pujara scripted his name in the record books with the right-handed batsman scoring 1378 runs in a single season. Pujara, who scored his 16th Test hanf-century, surfassed Gautam Gambhir's record of most Test runs in a single season by an Indian. (Source: AP)

Ajinkya Rahane, who became India's 33rd Test captain, fell four runs short of his 12th Test hundred. Rahane, captaining in the absence of Virat Kohli, forged 49-runs stand with Cheteshwar Pujara and R Ashwin each. (Source: PTI)

R Ashwin scored 30 runs from 49 balss which included four boundaries. (Source: PTI)

Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha remained unbeaten after the duo added 27-runs for the seventh wicket. With Jadeja and Saha in the middle, India still hopes to make a comeback against Australia. Jadeja smashed two maximums to take his score to 16 from 23 balls while Saha was 10 not out. (Source: AP)

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon continued to roar against Indian batting lineup as he took four wickets. Lyon first broke Pujara-Rahane partnership as he got Pujara and Karun Nair right after Tea. (Source: Reuters)