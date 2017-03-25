India vs Australia: Kuldeep Yadav has Australia undone for 300 on Test debut

Debutant left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav's four wickets helped India skittle out Australia for 300 in their first innings on day one of the fourth and final Test in Dharamsala. With the series hanging on the wire for the both the teams, Dharamsala Test is crucial one. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Australia lost Matt Renshaw early. Skipper Steve Smith and David Warner held Australia's innings together as the duo put up a 134-run partnership for the second wicket. Smith scored brought up his 20th Test hundred and third of the series while Warner (56) and wicketkeeper batsman Matthew Wade scored 57 down the order to help Australia put a defendable first innings total. Virat Kohli was not included in the squad citing a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the third Test in Ranchi. Ajinkya Rahane, vice-captain, was the man incharge for the hosts as he showed that he is unique as a leader and showed more of a MS Dhoni like presence.

Kuldeep Yadav, making his Test debut, was spectacular with the ball as he led India's fightback with brilliant display of wrist-spin bowling. Kuldeep was always touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket and on the first day of the Test he lived up to his reputation by picking up four wickets.

Skipper Steve Smith and opener David Warner forged a 134-run second wicket stand for the tourists after seamer Umesh Yadav broke through Matt Renshaw's defence to knock off his stumps. (Source: PTI)

Australian skipper Steve Smith scored his 20th Test hundred, third hundred of the series and seventh as a captain. His 173-ball knock had 14 fours and a 134-run partnership with David Warner, who scored his 24th Test half-century. (Source: Reuters)

India seamer Umesh Yadav came up with something amazing as he knocked off Matt Renshaw's stumps in the second over of Australia's first innings. He returned with the bowling figures of 2/69. (Source: AP)

Matthew Wade was impressive with the bat as he showed resistance against the Indian bowlers. Wade scored his fourth Test half-century and helped Australia reach 300. (Source: AP)

Ajinkya Rahane showed that he is unique as a leader. (Source: PTI)