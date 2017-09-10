India vs Australia: India announce 16-member ODI squad for first three matches

After whitewashing Sri Lanka 5-0 at their home, in the five match ODI series, India will be hosting a five match ODI series against Australia who are currently at number two in the ICC ODI rankings. Virat Kohli will look to continue his sublime form with the bat, after being the highest scorer in the Sri Lanka series, with 330 runs in five matches. (Source: PTI)

India's in-form opener, Rohit Sharma is in great touch with the bat and was also the second highest scorer during the Sri Lanka ODI series, with 302 runs in five matches. (Source: PTI)

Shikhar Dhawan's form at the top will be crucial for team India. He scored 192 runs in his four matches against Sri Lanka, which included a century as well. (Source: PTI)

Ajinkya Rahane will hope to feature in top eleven, during the ODI series against Australia. In Sri Lanka, he played one match in the entire series, scoring five runs. (Source: PTI)

K Lokesh Rahul will be looking to prove his worth in the top eleven against Australia in the ODI series. He was not much impressive in Sri Lanka, scoring 28 runs in his three innings. (Source: PTI)

Manish Pandey will be crucial for India's middle order in the upcoming Australia series. He scored 86 runs in his two matches against Sri Lanka with highest being 50 not out. (Source: PTI)

MS Dhoni showed great character in Sri Lanka and played some sensible innings to guide his side to win on a number of occasions. (Source: PTI)

Kedar Jadhav scored 64 runs in his three matches against Sri Lanka. He can play a crucial part in India's middle order against Australia. (Source: PTI)

In-form all-rounder Hardik Pandya has performed well in both the departments, and will prove to be a huge threat for the Kangaroos in the upcoming ODI series. (Source: AP)

Axar Patel was the highest wicket taker during the Sri Lanka series with six wickets. He will be looking to fill in the absence for Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in the side. (Source: PTI)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will look to maintain some early pressure on Australia's batsmen. he picked up five wickets in four matches against Sri Lanka. (Source: PTI)

Jasprit Bumrah will be leading team India's pace bowling attack against Australia in the upcoming ODI series. he was also the highest wicket taker during the Sri Lanka series, with 16 wickets. (Source: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav will be looking to cement his place as a regular spinner for the ODI series against Australia, with Jadeja and Ashwin being rested. (Source: PTI)

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up five wickets in his four matches against Sri Lanka. He can be effective in the middle innings, breaking crucial partnerships in the match. (Source: PTI)

Mohammed Shami has been included in the side for the first three matches after being dropped for the Sri Lanka ODI series. He last featured against the West Indies in the one-day series. (Source: File)