India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara blocks Aussie march, Ravindra Jadeja strikes them down

India dominated the proceedings on Day 4 of the third Test against Australia. Cheteshwar Pujara could do nothing but stand and watch as India's middle order fell in a pile to Pat Cummins on the third day but on Day 4, he found an able partner in Wriddhiman Saha. The two had a seventh wicket stand of 199 runs, during which Pujara notched his third Test double hundred. By the time he had got out, Pujara was at the crease for more than 10 hours and had faced a whopping 525 deliveries. It helped him go past Rahul Dravid for the most balls faced by an Indian batsman in a Test innings, a testimony to the calm determination that the Saurashtra batsman possesses. (Source: PTI)

Wriddhiman Saha proved his pedigree for runs in the Test arena once agan as he scored his third Test century. In fact, if Pujara took India close to Australia's first innings total, Saha was the man who took them over the line. He was dismissed shortly after Pujara departed and Australia may have hoped that all may not be lost. (Source: AP)

Pujara and Saha's seventh wicket partnership of 199 is the highest of any Indian partherships in this series. It also took India from a position where they could see some positives to one of strength. (Source: PTI)

Saha's wicket was not the end of it. Ravindra Jadeja, once again, played a valuable cameo as he notched a 54-run stand with Umesh Yadav for the ninth wicket of which 38 was scored by Jadeja. He too got a half century and India crossed the 600-run-mark under his watch. After Umesh Yadav was dismissed, Kohli waited till Jadeja got his fifty and India crossed the 600-run-mark before declaring the innings. Australia had to bowl a whopping 250 overs. (Source: Reuters)