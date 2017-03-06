India batting finally comes good against Australia

Half centuries from KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara helped India reach 213/4 at stumps on Day 3 of the second Test against Australia in Bangalore. Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten as the duo shared a 93-run partnership for the fifth wicket to propel India's second innings lead to 126. Pujara and Rahane steadied India's batting as the hosts lost Virat Kohli and Ravindra jadeja before tea. Earlier, opener Rahul brought up his third half-century of the series. (Source: AP)

Australian pacer Josh Hazzlewood returned with the figures of 3 for 37, was the tormentor for India as he accounted for Abhinav Mukund (16), Virat Kohli (15) and Ravindra Jadeja (2). (Source: Reuters)

Cheteshwar Pujara, along with Ajinkya Rahane, ensured that the hosts did not lose any more wickets with the right-handed batsman getting to his 14th Test half century off 125 balls. He consumed 173 balls for his knock, laced with six boundaries. (Source: Reuters)

India opener KL Rahul scored his fourth Test half-century and third of the series. In his 51-run knock the right-handed batsman four boundaries before getting out off Steve O'Keefe. Rahul along with Pujara added 45 runs, and also became the third batsmen to hit fifty in both the ininngs of a Test match. (Source: PTI)

Ajinkya Rahane was resilient as he scored 40 runs from xx balls. He along with Cheteshwar Pujara brought up India's 200 in the 68th over. Rahane-Pujara partnership was the highest of this series. (Source: Reuters)

R Ashwin, contributed with two wickets while the pace duo of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav chipped in with an wicket apiece. (Source: AP)

Ravindra Jadeja emerged the hero for India as he returned with figures of 6/63 and helped his side bundle out Australia for 276. (Source: PTI)