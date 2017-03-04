India vs Australia, 2nd Test: India caught in Lyon’s den

Coming off a humiliating defeat in Pune, the Virat Kohli-led Indian side stumbled early against Australia's spin attack and were bundled out for 189. In fact, it was one specific spinner that the star studded Indian batting line up fell to and that was Nathan Lyon. On a wicket that was turning and bouncing more and more as the day went on, Lyon picked eight wickets for 50 runs. His is the best figures by any visiting bowler in India and the fifth best overall in the country. Australia's David Warner and Matt Renshaw saw off the rest of the day. The visitors thus finished Day 1 at 40/0, trailing India by 149 runs with 10 wickets remaining. (Source: PTI)

Making his return into the Test team, opener Abhinav Mukund must have hoped of making a bigger impact than what he managed at Bengaluru. He was dismissed for a duck in the second over and was the only man who fell to Mittchel Starc.(Source: AP)

Cheteshwar Pujara, who has had a decent outing with the bat in the on-going home season, failed to convert the start he got. Pujara steadied India's innings as he, along with KL Rahul, added 61 runs before he got an inside edge off Nathan Lyon and Peter Handscomb completed the catch at forward short-leg. (Source: AP)

India lost Virat Kohli quickly as he was trapped lbw by Nathan Lyon in the 34th over. The Indian skipper shouldered arms as he didn't account for turn, and the ball straightened enough to trap him plumb. (Source: AP)

Ajinkya Rahane then put on 30 runs with KL Rahul and took India past 100. Rahane did not look comfortable during his stay in the middle as he just managed to score 17 runs from 42 balls. (Source: AP)

Off spinner Nathan Lyon took eight wickets for 50 and registered best figures by a visiting bowler in India. (Source: PTI)

Like in the first Test at Pune, KL Rahul stood solid against the Aussie onslaught. He missed out on his century by just 10 runs. But Rahul was also just a helpless by stander as Nathan Lyon kept picking his team mates almost at will. In the end, he too fell to the off spinner becoming the seventh wicket that went to the latter's credit. Rahul was part of India's lone 50-plus partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara. (Source: AP)