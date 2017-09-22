India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav (hat)tricks Australia to defeat, India take 2-0 lead

India beat Australia by 50 runs at Kolkata to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. The Eden Gardens pitch proved to be more friendly for the bowlers and that was evident right from the start as the Indian batting line up failed to put up a total that was close to or over 300, something that has been a regular occurrence in the recent past. Captain Virat Kohli's 92 helped India post 252. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal then chipped away at the Australia line up before Kuldeep Yadav stole the show with a maiden ODI hat-trick. Australia were bundled out for 202. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Kaul)

Nathan Coulter-Nile, like in Chennai, was lethal in the opening exchanges of the match as he ensured the dismissal of Rohit Sharma with a brilliant reflex. Sharma had scored a double century the last time catch off his own ball. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane then put up a partnership of 102 runs to get India back on track. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Kaul)

Virat Kohli missed out his 31st ODI century by eight runs when he inside-edged Coulter Nile to his own stumps. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Kaul)

Australia then made quick work of the Indian innings after the dismissal of Kohli. India were all out for 252 after which the teams were rushed out of the field due to the oncoming showers. Fortunately, the rains did not make an appearance any further into the match. (Source: PTI)

India made a good start to their defence as Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the two Australian openers for cheap. Like Kohli for India, it was Steve Smith who held the bastion for Australia as his team mates fell around him to either of Bhuvneshwar, Hardik Pandya or Yuzvendra Chahal. Eventually, Smith too succumbed to Chahal. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Kaul)

Kuldeep Yadav had not been able to get a wicket before the 33rd over but that all changed within the space of six balls. He got the out of sorts Mathew Wade off the third ball of second ball of that over. This was followed by consecutive wickets of Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins. Australia did look like they were faced with an uphill struggle before Yadav's exploits but after that hat-trick, the chase was all but decided. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Kaul)