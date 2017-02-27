India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli & Co revitalise after massive defeat in Pune

After suffering a heavy defeat of 333 runs against Australia, Team India is now in search of a much-needed positive energy. Seemingly, this is exactly why they ended up trekking and rejuvenating themselves in surrounding areas of Pune.

After having a successful season, Virat Kohli failed to rescue India as the hosts suffered a massive defeat of 333-runs at the hands of Australia. Kohli could manage just 13 runs in two innings, which is his second lowest at home. (Source: Facebook)

Ajinkya Rahane, who has provided strength in the middle order, was accompanied by wife xx. Rahane has had a decent outing with the bat as the right handed batsman has scored 551 runs in 8 matches.

Ravindra Jadeja posted a picture with the Indian flag in his hand. The Indian all-rounder, joined R Ashwin, to take 51 Test wickets in the on-going home season, tagged his location as the Tamhini Ghat trek, which is located around 80 kilometers from Pune. (Source: Instagram)

R Ashwin enjoyed some time out in the sun with pal, Abhinav Mukund. While Ashwin has been lauded for his all-round skills, Mukund is yet to make an impression at the international stage.