India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli & Co revitalise after massive defeat in Pune

Published on February 27, 2017 5:43 pm
    After suffering a heavy defeat of 333 runs against Australia, Team India is now in search of a much-needed positive energy. Seemingly, this is exactly why they ended up trekking and rejuvenating themselves in surrounding areas of Pune.

    After having a successful season, Virat Kohli failed to rescue India as the hosts suffered a massive defeat of 333-runs at the hands of Australia. Kohli could manage just 13 runs in two innings, which is his second lowest at home. (Source: Facebook)

    Ajinkya Rahane, who has provided strength in the middle order, was accompanied by wife xx. Rahane has had a decent outing with the bat as the right handed batsman has scored 551 runs in 8 matches.

    Ravindra Jadeja posted a picture with the Indian flag in his hand. The Indian all-rounder, joined R Ashwin, to take 51 Test wickets in the on-going home season, tagged his location as the Tamhini Ghat trek, which is located around 80 kilometers from Pune. (Source: Instagram)

    R Ashwin enjoyed some time out in the sun with pal, Abhinav Mukund. While Ashwin has been lauded for his all-round skills, Mukund is yet to make an impression at the international stage.

    Indian pacer Umesh Yadav, who had a good outing with the ball during the first Test in Pune, posted a snap with his wife,Tanya Wadhwa. The Vidarbha cricketer posted a photo which read– “I sit back in this beautiful place and reflect on my life choice”.

