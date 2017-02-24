India vs Australia 2017: Steve O’Keefe the chief as Indians trapped in their own game

The second day pitch at Pune turned out to be a spinner's paradise and one man in particular reaped maximum benefits out of it. 32-year-old Stephen O'Keefe, on his first tour to India, ripped through the Indian batting line up to take six wickets in the 13.1 overs that he bowled. Chasing Australia's first innings total of 260, India were bundled out for 105 all out. Interestingly, the hosts lost their las seven wickets for 11 runs. Although O'Keefe was the star for the day, Mitchell Starc set the tone for the Indian collapse that was to come by taking out Cheteshwar Pujara and, more importantly Virat Kohli in a single over. (Source: Reuters)

Australia came out to bat with an overnight total of 255/9 with Mitchell Starc past his half century and Josh Hazlewood with one run. Starc added six runs to that total before being dismissed by R Ashwin in the fifth ball of the first over of the day. (Source: Reuters)

'Not enough,' is what most must have been thinking when the Australians came out to defend their total. India had, after all not just chased down first innings totals of more than 400 runs but even made a healthy lead on it. A total that is just shy of the 300-run-mark would hence be nothing more than an inconvenience for them, or that is what it looked like. Josh Hazlewood was the man who started dismantling that notion with the wicket of Murali Vijay. (Source: Reuters)

Mitchell Starc had been threatening throughout the day until that point and finally, his efforts paid dividends in the form of Cheteshwar Pujara's scalp. Starc and was causing a host of problems for Rahul and Vijay. Rahul stuck on but Pujara could not. As it turned out, so couldn't the man who came after him. (Source: Reuters)

Even as Pujara walked back, the crowd started cheering as they knew that Indian skipper Virat Kohli was to come on next. Australia have been on the receiving end of Kohli's bat on numerous occasions and the man who walked out had only made himself an even fiercer and more effective run machine since they played him last. The crowd were still cheering expectantly when he left the first ball he faced. It then went silent when he nicked the very next ball to Steve Smith at slips. Mitchell Starc had taken the wickets of Pujara and Kohli in the same over and the Indian captain had faced two balls before walking back for a rare duck. (Source: twitter)

After Starc's twin strike, India rebuilt with Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane. The two managed to put on 50 runs for the fourth wicket. But then, in came Steve O'Keefe and Nathan Lyon. Both were wicket-less but not for long. Soon O'Keefe sent KL Rahul packing and that triggered the collapse. India were 95/5 in the 32nd over when Rahane walked next. Wriddhiman Saha and R Ashwin were next to go and the latter fell to Nathan Lyon. The Indian lower order was then wiped out by O'Keefe and he led the Australian team out of the field proudly holding the red ball aloft. (Source: PTI)

KL Rahul was the highest scorer for India with 64 runs. It didn't help that the rest of the team added just 41 runs. (Source: Reuters)