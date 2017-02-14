Menu
  • India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli to lead 16-man squad for first two Australia Tests

Updated on February 14, 2017 1:59 pm
    India retain same squad that beat Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad for the first two Tests against Australia. India's home season continues as they host Australia for a four-match Test series which begins from February 23 in Pune. (Source: PTI)

    Virat Kohli, who has been in sublime form with the bat, will captain team India against Australia in the four-match Test series. In the on-going home season, skipper Kohli has scored 1206 runs in nine matches where the right-handed batsman has hit four centuries and two half-centuries. His double hundred against Bangladesh in Hyderabad was his fourth double ton. By doing so he became the only batsman to hit four 200s in four successive Tests series. (Source: PTI)

    Murali Vijay, 32-year old, will open India's batting against Australia. Vijay has had a successful home season with 658 runs in 16 innings. The right-handed batsman has hit three hundreds and two fifties. (Source: PTI)

    KL Rahul will accompany Murali Vijay as the other opener. Rahul has not been in his best form as he just managed to score 12 runs in two innings against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. (Source: PTI)

    Cheteshwar Pujara, India's Test main stay, has been solid at number three. The right-handed batsman has played 44 Tests and has managed to score 3393 runs with 10 tons and 13 half-centuries. He scored 83 and 54 against Bangladesh. (Source: PTI)

    Ajinkya Rahane

    Wriddhiman Saha will keep wickets against Australia.

    Ravindra Jadeja

    Ravichandran Ashwin

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar

    Hardik Pandya

    Umesh Yadav

    Jayant Yadav

    Karun Nair

