India vs Australia 2017: First day, Umesh Yadav show

Day 1 of the first Test match between India and Australia proved to be an intersting competition between bat and ball and, despite the former's resurgence towards the end, the ball won the contest on the day. Interestingly enough, it was Umesh Yadav who delivered most of the goods for India despite the track being a rank turner. He bowled 12 overs in the day and took four wickets. Australia would have been bundled out for a score below 250 if it isn't for Mitchell Starc taking the attack to the opposition and striking up a last wicket partnership of 51 runs. (Source: Reuters)

Australia started on a solid note and managed to keep their wickets intact for the better part of the first session. Matt Renshaw and David Warner struck up an opening stand of 82 runs.

David Warner and Matt Renshaw made an opening partnership of 82 runs for the visitors. Warner could not bat as aggressivley as he did when Australia hosted Pakistan before this and scored 38 off 77 balls. (Source: Reuters)

Matt Renshaw was composed looked vulnerable very rarely. He had to be go back to the pavilion briefly due to illness but came on to resume his innings later on. He was dismissed by R Ashwin. (Source: AP)

Umesh Yadav got India their first wicket and it was the all important one of David Warner. It was a little distance outside off and David Warner caught a thick inside edge. The ball then clattered on to the stumps. (Source: PTI)

Shaun Marsh and Steven Smith, who came in place of Warner and the retired Renshaw, looked like a tough pair to beat. But R Ashwin dismissed Smith while Jayant Yadav got Marsh. Both were caught by Virat Kohli. (Source: PTI)

Even after the loss of these wickets, Australia looked like they could build up a competitive total with Matt Renshaw returning to the crease and the likes Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc still left to bat. But in the third session, Australia suffered from a collaps of sorts and found themselves tottering at 205/8. The wicket of Stephen O'Keefe was worth noting as it came off a brilliant catch from wicket keeper Wriddhiman Saha. (Source: Reuters)