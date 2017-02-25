India vs Australia 2017: Australia end India’s emphatic streak

Steve O'Keefe's six wicket-haul helped Australia win the first Test by a massive 333 runs with two days to spare and end India's 19-match unbeaten streak. ALso, win in Pune is Australia's first Test win since 2004. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli, who has had a phenomenal season with the bat, couldn't do much to save his side. Kohli, first cricketer to score four double hundreds in four successive Test series, scored his lowest total in two innings (0,13). (Source: PTI)

Cheteshwar Pujara, who had scored 911 runs in the on-going current season, was the only Indian batsman to show some resistance against Australia's spin attack. He managed to scored 31 runs from 58 balls before he was given leg before off Steve O'Keefe. (Source: PTI)

Steve O'Keefe picked up 12 wickets to guide Australia to a first win in India since 2004. O'Keefe returned matching career-best figures of 6/35 in both innings for a maiden 10-wicket Test haul. Four of his six wickets in the second innings were leg before dismissals while he also got the prized scalp of Virat Kohli. (Source: PTI)

Nathan Lyon provided able support, picking up the other four wickets in India's innings for 53 runs. (Source: AP)

Steve Smith capitalised on India's sloppy fielding with a brilliant century to help his team make 285 in their second innings after the tourists had resumed on 143/4. (Source: PTI)

Indian spinners were not able to capitalise the turn as R Ashwin returned with the match figures of 7/182, Ravindra Jadeja 5/139 and Jayant Yadav (2/101).

Mitchell Starc, who scored 60 in Australia's first innings, scored a quick-fire 30 runs from 31 balls to help the visitors put a target of 441. (Source: PTI)