India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya, spinners script India’s win in rain-soaked Chennai

Hardik Pandya put in an impressive all-round performance as India beat Australia by 26 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-curtailed first ODI on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Pandya scored 83 runs off 66 balls as India won the toss and reached 281-7 in 50 overs. (Source: PTI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni made 79 off 88 balls. (Source: PTI)

Nathan Coulter-Nile picked up three wickets giving away 44 runs for Australia. (Source: Reuters)

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took 3-30 in five overs. (Source: Reuters)