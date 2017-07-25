India tour of Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli-led India pose in new Whites

With a long overseas season scheduled, Indian cricket team seems to be all geared up for the challenge. After a successful home season, Virat Kohli-led Indian team begin their away series against Sri Lanka with a three-match Test series. Last time these two teams played each other in Galle, Sri Lanka emerged winners by 63 runs. Placed first in the ICC Test team rankings, visitors will look to continue their winning run in Sri Lanka. Ahead of the first Test, Indian team revealed their new Test kits.

After missing the Test series against England and Australia at home, Shikhar Dhawan was named in India's 15-man squad for Sri Lanka tour. The left-handed batsman had a stellar show with the bat during the Champions Trophy. 31-year old will look to get some runs under his belt and cement his place in the Test team. (Source: Twitter)

Desptie his success in the limited-overs, Rohit Sharma is yet to make an impact in the longest format. In 21 Tests, the right-handed batsman has just managed to score 1184 runs. Making a comeback into the squad, Rohit will be hoping to replicate his ODI performances in the Whites. (Source: Twitter)

Despite being a good batsman, Hardik Pandya has also been noted for his bowling skills. Pandya is selected to play in the three-Test series against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters)

Cheteshwar Pujara has had a brilliant run with the bat in the longest format. With 1316 runs, he finished as the highest run-scorer for India in the home season. Considered to be one of the speciallist in Test cricket, Pujara continues to provide strength to India''s batting lineup. (Source: Twitter)

Ever since making his debut against West Indies in 2011, Umesh Yadav has grown as a bowler. With 88 wickets from 31 Tests, Umesh has been regular in the Indian squad. He alongside Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami will look after India's pace attack. (Source: Twitter)

Top ranked Indian cricket team will be ready to take on Rangana Herath & Co in the first Test of the three match Test series. Series against Sri Lanka in 2015 was Virat Kohli's first assignment as India's Test captain. (Source: Reuters)

India's tour of Sri Lanka is Ravi Shastri's first assignment as the head coach after the former India all-rounder succeeded Anil Kumble.. (Source: Reuters)