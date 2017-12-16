1 / 7

The BCCI uploaded pics of India's net session in Visakhapatnam ahead of their third ODI against Sri Lanka. The three-match series is tied 1-1 which means that the winner in this match also wins the series. India were absolutely trumped in the first ODI with Sri Lanka's pacers led by Suranga Lakmal shredding the batting order to pieces. But they came back emphatically in the second ODI with captain Rohit Sharma hitting a record-extending third ODI double hundred. Sharma is leading the team in the absence of Virt Kohli. (Source: BCCI Twitter)