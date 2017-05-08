India squad for Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli to lead the experienced pack

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member Indian squad on Monday for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. This comes a day after the BCCI held a Special General Meeting (SGM) to decide whether India would be participating in the tournament. The squad includes Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Manish Pandey. There were no surprises in the squad as Rohit Sharma returned after injury to replace KL Rahul. Manish Pandey made his way in the squad as a reserve batsman. India are the defending champions in the tournament.

Even though he failed to impress at the ongoing Indian Premier League, Captain Virat Kohli has been in a sensational form in the 2016-17 season. (Source: BCCI)

India lifted the Champions Trophy last time under Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2013. Despite renouncing as captain of the limited overs format at the beginning of this year, Dhoni remains India’s leading wicketkeeper. (Source: BCCI)

Chief selector MSK Prasad confirmed Ravichandran Ashwin is fit to play as he was recovering from a sports hernia. (Source: PTI)

Yuvraj Singh justified his place in the squad with his ODI performance against England. (Source: BCCI)

Umesh Yadav has had a great domestic season and was a ‘must-have’ in India's squad. His selection comes a day after he narrowly escaped injury after having a nasty fall against against Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Source: PTI)

Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the Champions Trophy 2013. His inclusion in the squad was expected. (Source: BCCI)

Mohammad Shami has not played ODI since 2015 World Cup. The selectors trusted him to make his comeback to international cricket last year in July. (Source: AP)

Rohit Sharma returns to the squad after injured his thigh. He replaced KL Rahul who is currently out with a shoulder injury. (Source: BCCI)

A regular opener for India in the last 12 months, Ajinkya Rahane has been selected as the other opening option for the tournament. (Source: BCCI)

Manish Pandey, who has had a good run this IPL so far, has been selected as an extra batsman. He last played against New Zealand in October 2016. (Source: BCCI)

This will be Kedar Jadhav's second tour abroad. He will support the team down the order. (Source: BCCI)

Ravindra Jadeja can be a superb addition to the squad with his variable spin and quicker ones to deceive the batsmen. (Source: AP)

Hardik Pandya bagged the seam-bowling allrounder’s spot. (Source: BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah's ability to bowl at the death secured his spot in the squad. Playing for Mumbai Indians, he bowled the first super over last week. (Source: BCCI)