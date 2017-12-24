1 / 8

India won the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka by five wickets in Mumbai on Sunday. This result also saw the home side register a clean sweep in the T20I series as they won by a margin of 3-0. However, unlike the previous two encounters, the visitors did put up a spirited performance at Wankhede as India were made to work hard during the chase. This was after the Islanders batted first and set a target of 135. Despite having a small total to defend, Sri Lanka bowled well and took the game down to the wire. But the presence of mature heads of MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik saw India reach the target with four balls to spare. For his match-winning performance, Jaydev Unadkat was deservedly adjudged as man of the match. (Source: AP)