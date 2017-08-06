India outclass Sri Lanka in second Test, take unassailable series lead

India thrashed Sri Lanka in the second Test match by an innings and 53 runs in Colombo on Sunday and have won the three match series after a 2-0 lead with a match yet to be played. After giving Sri Lanka a follow-on, India's spinners did rest of the job by dismantling the Lankan batting line-up. Pick of the bowlers in the second innings were Ravindra Jadeja after picking up a five-wicket haul. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka were in the driving at the end of day three, after Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne's crucial 191-run second wicket partnership. But on day four, the Lankan batsmen were totally outplayed by the Indian spinners. Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal again failed to score in the second innings after being dismissed on two runs. (Source: AP)

Dimuth Karunaratne showed great form with the bat and went on to score a brilliant 141 runs in the second innings but rest of the batsmen failed to provide him support from the other end as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 386. (Source: AP)

India's in-form spinner Ravindra Jadeja made things easier for the visitors after scalping Karunaratne and Chandimal's crucial wickets, putting the opposition in deep trouble. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka's most reliable all-rounder, Angelo Mathews also failed to capitalise on his 36-run build up as he was dismissed by Jadeja at a crucial stage of the match. In the first innings he was only able to score 26. (Source: AP)

Ravichandran Ashwin joined the party as well, after picking up two wickets in the second innings, including Malinda Pushpakumara's dismissal. He played a major role in dismantling Sri Lanka in the first innings after picking up five wickets. (Source: Reuters)

Featuring in his debut Test series, all-rounder Hardik Pandya live up to his expectations and showed some form with the ball. He clinched two wickets in the second innings, including a crucial wicket of Kusal Mendis. (Source: Reuters)