India in control after lower-order pushes total to 622 against Sri Lanka in Colombo

Sri Lanka ended the second day's play of the second Test at 50/2 and they now trail India by 572 runs in Colombo. The visitors ended their first innings at 622/9 after making the declaration. The Virat Kohli-led side already lead the three-match series 1-0 and they are in the driver's seat in this one as well. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka had a dismal start to their first innings of second Test as they lost opener Upul Tharanga who went back in the hut without troubling the scorers and later lost Dimuth Karunaratne for 25. (Source: Reuters)

Both Sri Lankan wickets were scalped by R Ashwin on second day. (Source: AP)

Earlier, in the day, India too started off the proceedings in a disappointing manner. They lost Cheteshwar Pujara early when he was trapped in front of the stumps by Karunaratne for 133. (Source: AP)

Ajinkya Rahane added some important runs to provide resistance to his side after early loss in the day. But he was stumped off the bowling of Pushpakumara when the right-hander came down the track but missed the delivery completely while trying to hit it over mid on. He was dismissed for 132. (Source: AP)

R Ashwin who came in at number six added 54 runs to his name. (Source: AP)

Later Ravidra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha notched up a partnership of 72 runs for the 8th wicket. (Source: Reuters)

Wriddhiman Saha scored 67 during the course. (Source: AP)