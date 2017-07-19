India cricket team’s coaching staff: Salary details of Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, Sanjay Bangar revealed

Ravi Shastri returned to the Indian dressing room after he was appointed India's head coach earlier this month and his first assignment would begin when India tour Sri Lanka where they are scheduled to play three Tests, 5 ODIs and a T20I. In another win for Shastri, the BCCI has agreed to an enhanced annual pay package. The former India skipper will get Rs 7.5 crore - Rs 1.25 crore more than his predecessor Anil Kumble. (Soure: Express Archive)

It is learnt that Shastri, at a meeting with a committee comprising BCCI president C K Khanna, secretary Amitabh Choudhary, Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, had demanded Rs 7.75 crore.

While Shastri would begin his journey with India's tour of Sri Lanka that is scheduled to begin from next year, Virat Kohli will continue to lead the side.

With Bharat Arun and Sanjay Bangar named as bowling and assistant coaches respectively, Shastri has retained the core team from his earlier stint as Team Director. Arun who was named bowling coach for Indian team on Tuesday will get Rs 2 crore annually.

It is learnt that Sanjay Bangar will get Rs 2.25 crore.