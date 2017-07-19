Latest News
  • India cricket team’s coaching staff: Salary details of Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, Sanjay Bangar revealed

India cricket team’s coaching staff: Salary details of Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, Sanjay Bangar revealed

Updated on July 19, 2017 1:56 pm
  • Ravi Shastri, R Sridhar, Bharat Arun, Sanjay Bangar, Virat Kohli, Indian cricket team, sports gallery, cricket gallery, Indian Express

    Ravi Shastri returned to the Indian dressing room after he was appointed India's head coach earlier this month and his first assignment would begin when India tour Sri Lanka where they are scheduled to play three Tests, 5 ODIs and a T20I. In another win for Shastri, the BCCI has agreed to an enhanced annual pay package. The former India skipper will get Rs 7.5 crore - Rs 1.25 crore more than his predecessor Anil Kumble. (Soure: Express Archive)

  • Ravi Shastri, R Sridhar, Bharat Arun, Sanjay Bangar, Virat Kohli, Indian cricket team, sports gallery, cricket gallery, Indian Express

    It is learnt that Shastri, at a meeting with a committee comprising BCCI president C K Khanna, secretary Amitabh Choudhary, Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, had demanded Rs 7.75 crore. (Source: Express Archive)

  • Ravi Shastri, R Sridhar, Bharat Arun, Sanjay Bangar, Virat Kohli, Indian cricket team, sports gallery, cricket gallery, Indian Express

    While Shastri would begin his journey with India's tour of Sri Lanka that is scheduled to begin from next year, Virat Kohli will continue to lead the side. (Source: Express Archive)

  • Ravi Shastri, R Sridhar, Bharat Arun, Sanjay Bangar, Virat Kohli, Indian cricket team, sports gallery, cricket gallery, Indian Express

    With Bharat Arun and Sanjay Bangar named as bowling and assistant coaches respectively, Shastri has retained the core team from his earlier stint as Team Director. Arun who was named bowling coach for Indian team on Tuesday will get Rs 2 crore annually. (Source: Express Archive)

  • Ravi Shastri, R Sridhar, Bharat Arun, Sanjay Bangar, Virat Kohli, Indian cricket team, sports gallery, cricket gallery, Indian Express

    It is learnt that Sanjay Bangar will get Rs 2.25 crore. (Source: Express Archive)

  • Ravi Shastri, R Sridhar, Bharat Arun, Sanjay Bangar, Virat Kohli, Indian cricket team, sports gallery, cricket gallery, Indian Express

    R Sridhar has been appointed the team’s fielding coach. (Source: Instagram)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express