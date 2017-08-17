India cricket team arrives in Dambulla, gets traditional welcome; see pics
After thrashing Sri Lanka 3-0 in the Test series, India will now face the hosts in a five-match ODI series, which will start on August 20. Team India reached Dambulla for their first ODI and were greeted by the locals in their own traditional fashion. India's captain Virat Kohli is seen in the picture, being greeted on his arrival. (Source: Twitter)
Former India captain MS Dhoni was spotted having ice-cream on his arrival at Dambulla. He will be India's main man during the entire series. (Source: Twitter)
India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma was also welcomed in Sri Lankan traditional ways. His contribution with the bat will prove to be a crucial aspect for India in the entire series. (Source: Twitter)
Young Indian all-rounder, Hardik Pandya is a key player in the team with abilities to impress in both the departments. His contribution with the bat, lower down the order and his effective bowling spells at crucial stages of the match, makes him India's trump card for the series. (Source: Twitter)