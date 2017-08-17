India cricket team arrives in Dambulla, gets traditional welcome; see pics

After thrashing Sri Lanka 3-0 in the Test series, India will now face the hosts in a five-match ODI series, which will start on August 20. Team India reached Dambulla for their first ODI and were greeted by the locals in their own traditional fashion. India's captain Virat Kohli is seen in the picture, being greeted on his arrival. (Source: Twitter)

Former India captain MS Dhoni was spotted having ice-cream on his arrival at Dambulla. He will be India's main man during the entire series. (Source: Twitter)

India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma was also welcomed in Sri Lankan traditional ways. His contribution with the bat will prove to be a crucial aspect for India in the entire series. (Source: Twitter)