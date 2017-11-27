India complete record win against Sri Lanka, players celebrate in dressing room
Best of Express
- Kerala ‘love jihad’ case LIVE updates: I want my freedom, Hadiya tells Supreme Court
- ElectionsGujarat polls: 'How dare you come to Gujarat and abuse her son,' PM Modi lashes out at Congress in Bhuj rally
- Tej Pratap threatens to flay Narendra Modi after Centre downgrades Lalu Prasad's security
- SportsVirat Kohli rested for Sri Lanka ODIs, Rohit Sharma to lead 15-man squad
- What's different about the Gujarat poll campaign?
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Sapna Chaudhary: Hina Khan is a friend but Vikas Gupta has a strong chance to win the show
- EntertainmentPadMan second poster: Akshay Kumar turns a 'super hero' we all have been waiting for, see photo
- EntertainmentTwinkle Khanna shares some childhood treasures revealing that she was a studious kid, see photo
- EntertainmentAashka Goradia birthday: Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan post beautiful notes wishing the bride-to-be
- SportsKohli rested for Sri Lanka ODIs, Rohit to lead
- SportsIndia preparing for SA through SL series, says Kohli
- SportsAshwin breaks Lillee's fastest 300 Test wickets record
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy A8 (2018) front panel leaks, reveals thin bezels and dual selfie camera
- TechnologyNokia 5, Nokia 6 to get Android 8.0 Oreo Beta builds 'soon'
- TechnologyOppo F5 with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage goes on sale in India: Here are the details