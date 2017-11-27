1 / 8

India completed their joint-biggest win Test cricket by defeating Sri Lanka in the second Test in Nagpur by an innings and 239 runs on day four of the match. Virat Kohli was named the man-of-the-match while R Ashwin became the fastest bowler to take 300 wickets. He achieved the feat in just 54 Tests, two matches before Dennis Lillee, who held the record till Monday. India now lead the three-match series 1-0 and will play Sri Lanka in the final Test from December 2 in New Delhi.