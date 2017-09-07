Indian cricket team clinch T20I to complete tour whitewash in Sri Lanka

With a win in the standalone T20I, Indian cricket team completed Sri Lanka tour whitewash. Virat Kohli & co started their tour of Sri Lanka with a 3-0 win in Test followed by 5-0 win in the one-dayers. With a series win over Sri Lanka, India become the second team after Australia to achieve a 9-0 clean sweep. While Virat Kohli continued his sublime form in all three formats, he equalled Ricky Ponting's record of 30 centuries in the 50-over format. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni became sixth Indian player to play 300 ODIs, effected 100 stumpings and was not out in the entire series.

After winning 3-0 in Tests, 5-0 in ODIs, Indian cricket team conclude its Sri Lanka tour with a seve-wicket win in the one-off T20I in Colombo. Riding on Virat Kohli's 82 and an unbeaten 51 by Manish Pandey, India chased down Sri Lanka's target of 171. (Source: PTI)

While the Indian cricket team outplayed Sri Lanka in all the departments, hosts went through tough time. Plenty of their experienced players were either ruled out due to injuries.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli excelled in all the formats. After scoring two consecutive centuries in the ODI series, Kohli blasted 82 in the T20I to become the third highest scorer in the shortest format. (Source: Reuters)

Coming in after suffering an injury, Manish Pandey made sure that he makes it count. Pandey along with skipper Virat Kohli forged a 119, and brought up his maiden T20I half-century. The right-handed batsman hit four boundaries and a maximum. (Source: PTI)

While reaching new milestones has been normal for MS Dhoni, the former Indian skipper scripted plenty of new records to his name. While he became sixth Indian player to play 300 ODIs, and effect 100 ODI stumpings, Dhoni remained unbeaten in the entire series. Dhoni also took the top spot with most number of unbeaten knocks in ODIs.

Ashan Priyanjan powered Sri Lanka's total with a run-a-ball 40 not out. In his 40-ball knock, he smashed a four and two maximums. (Source: AP)

The years may have worn out MS Dhoni’s incredible ability to finish games and score runs in a flash every time he comes to the crease but his wicket-keeping abilities remain the same. A proof was that was there for all to see in India’s stand alone T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo. India got the wicket of Angelo Mathews and almost all the credit goes to MS Dhoni.

While MS Dhoni was phenomenal behind the stumps, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was brilliant from front. Kuldeep scalped 2/20 as he struck at crucial times for the visitors. Kuldeep bowled on-going Munaweera. (Source: AP)