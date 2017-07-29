India blow Sri Lanka away in opening Test at Galle, relive the 1st Test in pictures

Riding on R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's clinical performances with the ball, Indian cricket team registered a 304-run win over Sri Lanka in the first of three-Test match series. Indian spinners claimed three-wicket hauls each as Virat Kohli-led side bundled out the hosts to 245. Earlier in the day, Kohli registered his 17th Test century as a player, and 10th as a captain. (Source: Reuters)