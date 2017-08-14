India blank Sri Lanka, win series 3-0
-
The Virat Kohli-led Indian team registered a comprehensive win by and innings and 171 runs to clean sweep the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. India scored 487 in first innings and later bundled out hosts for 135 to enforce a follow-on in second innings. (Source: AP)
-
Beginning the third day's play from 19/1, Sri Lanka didn't start of well and lost an early wicket. R Ashwin claimed his first when he dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne fro 16. He evntually scalped four wickets in the innings.(Source: Reuters)
-
Continuing his form, Mohammad Shami helped India strengthened their grip on the match and picked a couple of wickets in quick succession. (Source: AP)
-
Kuldeep Yadav claimed an important wicket of Dinesh Chandimal. (Source: AP)
-
Captain Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews stitched a partnership of 65 runs before Dinesh Chandimal was sent back in the hut. (Source: AP)
-
The hosts were all out for 181 in their second innings after made to follow on.
-
This is India's eighth consecutive Test win and second against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)
-
India registered their first clean sweep Test series win under Virat Kohli away from home after winning the Pallekele Test. (Source: AP)