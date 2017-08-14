India blank Sri Lanka, win series 3-0

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team registered a comprehensive win by and innings and 171 runs to clean sweep the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. India scored 487 in first innings and later bundled out hosts for 135 to enforce a follow-on in second innings. (Source: AP)

Beginning the third day's play from 19/1, Sri Lanka didn't start of well and lost an early wicket. R Ashwin claimed his first when he dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne fro 16. He evntually scalped four wickets in the innings.(Source: Reuters)

Continuing his form, Mohammad Shami helped India strengthened their grip on the match and picked a couple of wickets in quick succession. (Source: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav claimed an important wicket of Dinesh Chandimal. (Source: AP)

Captain Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews stitched a partnership of 65 runs before Dinesh Chandimal was sent back in the hut. (Source: AP)

The hosts were all out for 181 in their second innings after made to follow on.

This is India's eighth consecutive Test win and second against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)