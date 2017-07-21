India begin preparations for opening Sri Lanka Test
-
-
Series against Sri Lanka will be Virat Kohli's third overseas series. First being against the same opponent in 2015, which India won 2-1.
-
The opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma is likely to be back as the duo is back in the squad.
-
Shikhar Dhawan is making a comeback after missing two home Test series. He last featured in India's Test series against New Zealand in 2016. Dhawan was the highest scorer in the Champions Trophy.
-
KL Rahul, who coming in after recovering from an injury, will be hoping to find his form before the away series against South Africa, Australia and England until the end of 2018.
-
Virat Kohli, who is currently placed fifth in the ICC Test rankings of batsmen, will be hoping to get some runs under his bat and climb in the rankings list.