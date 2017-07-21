Latest News

India begin preparations for opening Sri Lanka Test

Published on July 21, 2017 3:06 pm
    Series against Sri Lanka will be Virat Kohli's third overseas series. First being against the same opponent in 2015, which India won 2-1.

    The opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma is likely to be back as the duo is back in the squad.

    Shikhar Dhawan is making a comeback after missing two home Test series. He last featured in India's Test series against New Zealand in 2016. Dhawan was the highest scorer in the Champions Trophy.

    KL Rahul, who coming in after recovering from an injury, will be hoping to find his form before the away series against South Africa, Australia and England until the end of 2018.

    Virat Kohli, who is currently placed fifth in the ICC Test rankings of batsmen, will be hoping to get some runs under his bat and climb in the rankings list.

