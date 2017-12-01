1 / 7

With a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series, Indian cricket team arrives in Delhi for the third and final Test against Sri Lanka, set to begin on Saturday, December 2, 2017 in Feroz Shah Kotla. India are now a step away from equalling Australia's record of nine consecutive series victories from 2005 to 2008. India crushed Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs in the second Test in Nagpur earlier in the week. They have laid out fast-paced pitches to prepare for their next tour to South Africa. Kohli said his team need to be ready for a tougher challenge overseas. "That's why we asked for pitches with help for the fast bowlers." (Source: BCCI Twitter)