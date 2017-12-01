India arrive in Delhi for third and final Test against Sri Lanka, see pics
Best of Express
- UP civic election results 2017 Live Updates: Counting underway, litmus test for Yogi Adityanath-led BJP govt
- Cyclone Ockhi LIVE updates: Eight dead in Kerala, Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Ockhi heads towards Lakshadweep
- Crime against Dalits: UP and Bihar worst states, Lucknow and Patna worst cities
- For ongoing projects, Railways GST-neutral, will bear extra tax burden
- New Delhi caught by surprise as Maldives seals FTA with China
- EntertainmentThiruttu Payale 2 movie review: This Amala Paul and Bobby Simha starrer is worth a watch
- EntertainmentKatrina Kaif and Salman Khan are too hot to handle in this magazine photoshoot, see pics
- EntertainmentHazel Keech writes an emotional note to Yuvraj Singh on 1st wedding anniversary
- EntertainmentJahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Udaipur for Dhadak shoot, see photos
- SportsAustralia retain same team for second Test
- SportsSmith's laughs on 'headbutt' motivation to us: Root
- SportsSC might decide FTP, cricketer's pay hike
- TechnologyApple iPhones in 2018 to have better battery life with new chips: Report
- TechnologyDefence Ministry to Indian armed forces: Uninstall these 42 Chinese apps immediately
- TechnologyReliance Jio's Rs 199 plan and Rs 1000 cashback for Xiaomi Redmi 5A: Here's the catch
- Lifestyle'Let's spread the word, not the disease': Smita Thackeray's open letter for World AIDS Day