1 / 9

The Indian cricket team arrived in Mohali on Monday for the second ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka. The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be held in Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday, December 13. The visitors beat Rohit Sharma-led India by seven wickets in the first ODI on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead. Suranga Lakmal picked up a career-best figures of 4/13 as India were bowled out for 112 runs in 38.2 overs. The only respite for India was MS Dhoni's 65 runs. Chasing 113, Sri Lanka rode on Upul Tharanga's 49 runs to reach the target in 20.4 overs and secure their first ODI victory in the last 12 matches (Express photo by Sahil Walia)