India 87 runs away from 2-1 series win over Australia, see photos

Ravindra Jadeja has answered all his critics very well after continous performances with bat and ball. Jadeja guided India to a commandable lead and later helped his side bundle out the tourist for just 137. Indian bowlers — Umesh Yadav, R Ashwin — held upper hand against Australia as the trio took three wickets apiece. India ended day four of the fourth Test with 19-runs for the loss of no wickets and need 87-runs more to win the four-match Test series by 2-1.

Ravindra Jadeja continued with his all-round performance as he brought up his seventh Test half-century. Jadeja also forged a 96-run partnership with Wriddhiman Saha. As their partnership helped India take 32-run lead over Australia. (Source: PTI)

Nathan Lyon played an able supporting hand with seamer Patt Cummins as the offie added one more wicket to his overnight tally and returned with a fifer. (Source: AP)

Indian seamers made most of the hard new ball, and the encouraging carry off the pitch. Australian openers David Warner and Matt Renshaw faced the music when Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bent their back in the middle. Umesh claimed three wickets. (Source: PTI)

Steve Smith, who has had a successful series against India, could not hold on to his resistance as the Australian skipper lost his way in the middle and got out after just scoring 17 runs. (Source: Reuters)

Australia's T20 specialist, Glenn Maxwell, showed fight against the Indian bowling line up as he went on to score 46. Maxwell did an unsuccessful review after the right-handed batsmen was given leg-before off R Ashwin. (Source: Reuters)

Ravindra Jadeja, who has surpassed R Ashwin as number 1 Test bowler, added three wickets to his wickets tally. Jadeja first sent Shaun Marsh back into the pavilion followed by Steve O'Keefe and Pat Cummins. (Source: Reuters)